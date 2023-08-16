Town show taking place this weekend

Montgomery Show returns this weekend.

The finishing touches are being put in place ahead of Montgomery Show, which takes place on Saturday.

The carnival will assemble at around noon in Broad Street, before leaving to make its way to the show field at Lymore, for judging by this year’s Show President, Sue Blower.

General admission to the show field opens from noon.

The event will feature a host of entertainment, with falconry displays, a vintage vehicle rally, dancing from the Sally Gartell Academy of Dance, silver band music and magic with David Oakley’s ‘A Box of Tricks’.

There will also be donkey rides for smaller children, and inflatable games and archery for all ages.

Food and drink stands will also feature, together with stalls hosting arts, crafts and other local vendors.

The main ring will host sports day races of various types, and a tug of war to conclude the day.

The show field will close at 6pm.

The main marquee will be open from about 1.30pm once judging of exhibits has been completed.

The variety of categories includes baking, produce, handicrafts, photography and children’s work.

Discounted advance show tickets can also be purchased from Bunners at £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 16s.

Alternatively, people can pay on the gate at £6 for adults and £3 for under 16s. Under fives are free.

The night before, Friday, August 18, Maldwyn Harriers will be hosting a children’s fun run, at £2 entry, at 6.15pm at the show field.

Then at 7.15pm the main show race takes place – affiliated £8, unaffiliated £10, across a multi-terrain four and a half mile course taking in Ffridd Faldwyn, Town Hill and the Castle, before finishing in Broad Street.