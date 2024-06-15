The lease or the freehold of the former Wildwood and, before that, DeGreys, in Broad Street, Ludlow, is being marketed by Halls of Shrewsbury and Rightmove.

Agents at Halls Commercial say that the former restaurant premises is 'iconic' in Ludlow and provides an opportunity for a wide variety of retail or restaurant uses. It is a three-storey property with a basement area.

"The property benefits from a double fronted glazed shop front and is arranged to provide accommodation over the three floors and basement area that has most recently been in use as a restaurant," say the agents.

Picture: Halls/Rightmove

"An inspection of the property is recommended in order to fully appreciate all the characteristics of the property and its potential.