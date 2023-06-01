Broadband provider placed in administration

Cllr Jake Berriman

Powys County Council says it is keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Broadway Partners.

None of the affected areas are in north Powys.

The broadband provider has been working on seven community schemes in the county with the aim of bringing ultrafast fibre connections to more homes in rural areas. It had also been expected to become the supplier for several others that were still at the stage of assessing demand.

There are hopes that a buyer may be found during the administration process, but, if necessary, the council says it will look to work with the affected communities to source an alternative provider.

The only community broadband scheme in the county where homes have been connected to ultrafast fibre so far, by Broadway Partners, is Aberedw and Glascwm. Customers in this area have been advised by the company and its administrators, at Teneo, that its network is still functioning and that its usual customer service channels remain open.

“While the situation with Broadway Partners evolves, there may be delays or changes to currently planned projects in the county,” Councillor Jake Berriman, the council’s Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys said.

“We will do all we can as a supporter of these schemes to minimise disruption and remain committed to securing reliable, high-speed connectivity for as many of our communities as possible.

“Delivering improved digital access to rural homes and businesses remains a key part of our plans to build a stronger, fairer and greener Powys.”

The other communities in Powys that Broadway Partners has been working with are Llanafan Fawr and Llanwrthwl, Dwyriw and Manafon, Llangunllo and Whitton, Nantmel, Rhayader, and Painscastle.