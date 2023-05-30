Hollywood stars back fundraising football match for children's ward

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds

The co-owners of Wrexham Town, promoted back into the football league for next season, are ensuring that they back local community events.

Their latest donation is for Wrexham Maelor Hospital's Children's Ward, via the charity game between Wrexham Police FC and FC United of Wrexham at Bronwen's Green on July 1.

An online fundraising page for the match, justgiving.com/page/wrexham-maelor-childrens-ward shows the actors and club owners made a donation of £5,000 towards the cause under the joint name RR McReynolds', writing "Up the Town" alongside there donation.

Tweeting thanks, Wrexham Police FC wrote: "Wow Thank you so very much @VancityReynolds & @RMcElhenney for your generous donation towards our charity match @FCUtdofWxm in aid of #Wrexham Maelor Children’s Ward.

"It’ll make a positive difference to the lives of many children from across the area, diolch @NWPolice.

FC United of Wrexham was founded in 2020 following the disbanding of Brickfield Rangers Futsal team.

A spokesperson for the charity match said: "After hitting our initial target of £5000 we’re now aiming to raise £10,000 as every donation, big or small will make a huge difference to the ward, the patients and families they support.

"The Children's Ward looks after children and young people from birth to 18 years suffering from a variety of specialities including high dependency, oncology and chronic conditions such as diabetes, cystic fibrosis, asthma etc. Service users come from all across Wrexham and Flintshire as well as parts of Shropshire, Powys and Gwynedd.