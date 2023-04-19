Dog trainers hope for new business after 'explosion' in agility craze

Photo: Ron Armstrong

Stephen and Lynne Gittins have applied to change the use of Cae Derwen field, off Talerddig Road, near Llanerfyl, so that they can set up a dog training facility as well as sell caravans from the site.

Planning agent Shaun Simmons of Morph Design Creatives Ltd, explained the proposals in a design and access statement.

Mr Simmons said: “There are two businesses proposed. The first is an expansion and relocation of an existing caravan business. The second is the establishment of a dog agility training facility.”

The scheme would see the field split into two “yards” measuring 35 metres by 40 metres.

The field where the dog training facility could be built

Hardstanding would be provided to display the caravans for sale, while the dog training facility, known as a “ménage”, would have a porous silica sand surface.

Mr Simmons said the ménage would also be floodlit and six parking spaces would be provided.

“The applicants run a business supplying used static caravans on a narrow plot alongside the A495 opposite the (closed) Tanhouse pub in Llangyniew," he said.

“The present site provides a storage yard for six caravans."

Mr Simmons explained that the business had suffered a number of break-ins at the Llangyniew site.

“The proposed site will comfortably accommodate 15 caravans, allowing for a significant expansion of the business," he said.

"The site is large and would therefore allow for easier access.”

Turning to the dog training facility Mr Simmons said: “Dog agility first appeared in 1978, as a half time show at Crufts. The creators based the demonstration on horse jumping competitions, intending to show off the dogs’ natural speed and agility.”

Mr Simmons said that the popularity of dog agility demonstrations has “exploded” in recent years.

“It gives the opportunity for canine competitors to demonstrate their speed, dexterity and accuracy across a course compiled of a series of obstacles and jumps,” he wrote.

“Dog agility is a fun method of training that can be extremely rewarding for both pet and owner and strengthens their bond as they work as a team.”

The applicants hope that their dog training arena will be open for 46 weeks a year, with opening times of 9am to 7pm from October to March, and from 8am to 8pm from April to September.

Floodlights will only be used from dusk during the winter season.

Mr and Mrs Gittins said: “We currently have three dogs that trial at a national level; one of which has achieved Championship level, which is the highest grade.”

They add that once the facility is operational, they would apply for Kennel Club instructors accreditation which would help attract more customers.