Welsh Lib Dems welcome renaming of Brecon Beacons park to Bannau Brycheiniog

The move had been criticised by Conservative politicians, who questioned the cost of the formal renaming.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: “It’s great to see the reintroduction of the name Bannau Brycheiniog. The message put forward by the park is a clear example of how we can use the region’s history to build a better future for the park.

“Other countries like New Zealand see the use of their indigenous languages such as Māori as not only key to protecting their history and culture, but also as a key marketing tool. There is no reason we shouldn’t be doing so in Wales.

“Beyond the name change, what has been highlighted by the park today, is that it faces numerous threats, whether that is the Government failing to take action on the sewage dumping crisis, or climate change. It is a clear message to us all that we must unite to protect what is a national treasure."

Liberal Democrat Leader of Powys Council James Gibson-Watt added: “This marks a new chapter for Bannau Brycheiniog, a chapter where we seek to learn from the past to build a better future for one of the UK’s greatest landscapes.