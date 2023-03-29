Notification Settings

Car parking charges to rise as council faces budget choices

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Motorists face increased charges for some pay and display car parks across Powys from April 25.

Some of the shorter stay costs will rise, although Powys Council says the fee to park in the long-stay car parks for the day and permits will remain the same, ensuring those using the car parks for work or residential parking are not penalised. Parking between 6pm and 8am will remain free of charge.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “Budget pressures are being felt across the council, with every area working hard to reduce costs whilst still delivering quality services for the people of Powys.

“This is the first-time car parking charges within our pay and display car parks have risen for nearly four years. The increase has helped in a small way the council approve an overall budged with a below inflation increase in Council Tax and spending plans in the areas most in need, such as schools and services which support people at the most difficult of times.

“Income generated through parking charges is used to maintain and improve the car parks within Powys, ensuring that they remain fit-for-purpose, up-to-date and safe for all to use. This, along with the transforming towns agenda, has seen major improvements in many of our town centres to date, making them an attractive place to visit, not only for the people of Powys, but for our visitors too. This work continues with the adoption of town plans throughout the county.

“Our work to improve the active travel routes across the county continues at pace, and we are encouraged to see more people choosing to make short journeys in and around our towns on foot or by bike. Not only does this reduce the reliance on the car parks, it also proves incredibly beneficial to our health and wellbeing whilst reducing our carbon footprint and helping the environment.”

For car parking charges, visit en.powys.gov.uk/article/4696/Car-Park-Charges.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

