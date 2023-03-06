Apprentices urged to take part in a World Skills championships

Kavan Cox

The call comes from the National Training Federation of Wales and Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, who are calling on work-based learning providers and employers to support apprentices to showcase their talent.

Apprentices wishing to enter this year’s WorldSkills UK competitions can register online atworldskillsuk.org/skills/national-competitions/ until March 24.

The competitions stretch and challenge learners, giving them different experiences within their vocational field by training with industry professionals.

Employers say theyfind the experience inspirational for their business and their workforce, whilst apprentices achieve well deserved recognition for their skills and knowledge.

Lisa Mytton, strategic director of the NTFW, a network of work-based learning providers, said: “Having recently witnessed learners taking part in a skills competition, I encourage all work-based learning providers and their apprentices to engage with this year’s WorldSkills UK and find out more about how to enter.

“The opportunities for apprentices are fantastic and many of those who have participated have gone on to become skills ambassadors and progress their career. Their employers benefit from having highly motivated employees who possess outstanding skills and are focused on self-development.”

Paul Evans is project director ISEiW, a Welsh Government funded project which gives Welsh learners an opportunity to benchmark their skills against the rest of the UK and internationally through competitions.

Thirty-eight of the 94 learners selected for Squad UK to compete for a place in Team UK at WorldSkills Lyon in 2024 come from Wales.

“The backbone of a strong economy is built on skills,” said Paul. “If you get the foundation right, the economy will prosper.

“I am encouraging all work-based learning providers and employers across Wales to support their apprentices to enter WorldSkills UK competitions because when they do, they achieve phenomenal results.

“Entering the competitions doesn’t just stretch and challenge the learner, it also exposes work-based learning providers and employers to national and international standards."

Several Welsh learners excelled in last year’s WorldSkills UK and Skills Competition Wales. They included Kavan Cox, 19, who won silver in the WorldSkills Foundation Skills for IT Software Solutions for Business category whilst a Jobs Growth Wales+ learner with ACT Training.

Kavan, also won a gold medal for Customer Service Level 1 in the Skills Competition Wales while fellow ACT Training learner Kian Davies won a bronze medal.in the same competition.