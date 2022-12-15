Shop and butchers nominated for 'Rural Oscars'

Izzy's butchers

Both Izzy’s Butchers, of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, and Ty Cemaes, of Machynlleth, are in contention for a Welsh title within the Butcher and Village Shop categories respectively.

The Awards, dubbed as the ‘Rural Oscars’, are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses. Now in their 16th year, the awards have become the definitive rural business award to win.

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, congratulated the nominees

“The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate those businesses which go the extra mile and are the cornerstone of our rural communities," he said.

"With thousands of public nominations received from across Wales and the UK, the fact that both Izzy’s Butchers and Ty Cemaes have reached the Wales regional finals is a testament to their extremely hard work and the service they provide to their communities.

“It would be fantastic to bring a 'Rural Oscar' back to Montgomeryshire, and I wish both businesses the very best of luck within the forthcoming awards! I will be following their progress with pride and championing their success.”