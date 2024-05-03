Old 30mph signs could be brought back into use

Last month the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for transport, Ken Skates outlined the stages of a review to the controversial 20mph speed limits which came into force all across Wales last September.

The partial U-turn follows a huge outcry against the lower speed limit which is predicted to save lives, which culminated in a petition against it being signed by just under 470,000 people.

The new approach includes encouraging people to contact their local authority such as Powys County Council to suggest where speed limit changes should happen..

According to the government the revised guidance will be published in July, with councils expected to start consultation on possible changes from next September.

Conservative Councillor Iain McIntosh, who wanted to scrap the new limit as soon as it came into force last year, has posed a dozen questions to the cabinet member for highways, transport and recycling, Liberal Democrat, Councillor Jackie Charlton on how the issue will be tackled in Powys.

Councillor McIntosh asks whether there is data to support the decision to revert to previous limits – statistics on accidents, traffic speed compliance and pedestrian safety.