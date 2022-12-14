Mid Wales fire services looking for on-call recruits

The service says if you live or work within 10 minutes of Machynlleth, Welshpool, Llanfair Caereinion and Llanfyllin fire stations and are reasonably fit and healthy, you could be of service to your local community.

On-Call firefighters get paid to respond to emergencies. They do not staff the fire stations 24 hours a day, like full-time firefighters, but get notified of an emergency call via a personal pager, which they carry with them when they are on duty.

Most On-Call Firefighters have other jobs with an agreement from their employers to leave to attend an emergency call if required. Others are available outside typical working hours like evenings, weekends, or between school runs.

A spokesperson said: "If you are successful in your application to become an On-Call Firefighter, we will provide you with all the training and support required to respond to emergency incidents such as property fires, road traffic collisions, and incidents involving flooding, rescues from height, and many other specialist emergency calls. You will also receive training to deliver Community Safety advice that will help keep people safe in their homes and communities.

"In addition to having an exciting career, you will earn a salary-based pay and, from your induction day as an On-Call Firefighter, you will be able to contribute to the Firefighters Pension Scheme."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service works with local employers to release their staff to respond to emergency incidents.