Scammers in Powys targeting public with fire safety message

Scammers are targeting people in Powys

Reports of telephone calls from people claiming to be from the fire service are increasing, with offers of a home fire safety check, Powys County Council has said.

The caller will try to gain the recipients trust and play on safety concerns in order to be given full, unrestricted access to the home, and then charge excessive amounts for work that may not necessarily be required. The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will provide checks for free.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, warned: “Fire safety is such an important topic, and it should not be overlooked.

“Remember that these checks are done for free by the fire service, so please be vigilant if approached. If you feel pressurised or concerned after a visit from anyone at your door, please contact the police.”

Fire service personnel carrying out checks will always be in uniform, not in plain clothes and will have identification with them.

People wanting to book a free fire safety check can do so by calling 0800 169 1234 or visiting mawwfire.gov.uk/