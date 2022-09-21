Former Harper Adams principal head Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

Pic for story by Jo Professor Wynne Jones who has announced his retirement

Professor Wynne Jones has been elected as the new Chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Board of Directors following Mr John T Davies’ decision to step down after ten years.

A well known figure in the farming world, Professor Jones ]was bought up on the family farm in Dolwen, near Colwyn Bay. He attended the University College of North Wales, Bangor where he graduated in Agriculture in 1970. Following a short period working for the Animal Breeding Research Organisation based in Scotland, he joined Reading University as a Research Assistant whilst also undertaking research for the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy which was awarded in 1976.

Until 1988 he was Head of Animal Production at the Welsh Agricultural College (now part of the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences) at Aberystwyth. In 1988 he was appointed Vice Principal and Director of Research at Harper Adams Agricultural College (now University) and was appointed Principal in 1996.

Professor Jones is a former President of Future Farmers of Wales, former Chair for Farming Connect Wales, and a former Chair for the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust UK.

His personal contributions have been well recognised by the industry. In 2019 he was awarded a lifetime achievement award by Lantra Cymru for his contribution to the environmental and land-based industry. Earlier in 2009 he was awarded the OBE for services to agricultural higher education. In addition, he has held many appointments to agricultural strategic boards and advisory committees due to his knowledge and expertise.

His involvement with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society began in 1975 as a trade exhibitor with the then Welsh Agricultural College and latterly Harper Adams University. He adjudicated several competitions over the years, including the Sir Bryner Jones award on a number of occasions.

Professpr Jones now lives in Aberystwyth with his wife Irfana, a retired solicitor, and has two daughters who are actively involved in their respective farm and rural business.

The role as Chair of the Board of Directors will involve leading the Board in discussing proposals submitted via the various committees and counties of Wales. These proposals will then be included in the Society’s annual and strategic plans.

He said: “I follow in the footsteps of many committed individuals whose endeavours have ensured the Society enjoys such an eminent position in the activities of rural Wales and further afield. I intend to devote my energies as Chair of the Board to develop and build on these past successes.”