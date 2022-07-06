Funding in mid Wales for those struggling with the cost of living

Matthew Dorrance

Powys County Council has received £924,373 from the Welsh Government to provide discretionary support over the cost of living crisis.

The funds will be used to potential support up to 3,000 of the county’s vulnerable residents who haven’t been eligible to get help through the main Cost of Living Support Scheme.

It will include: £150 to residents in receipt of Disabled Band Reduction who do not get help in the main scheme; £150 to residents in occupied properties that are currently exempt from Council Tax; £150 to families of children on Free School Meals who do not get help in the main scheme; £150 to vulnerable young people; £150 to residents who have care needs in the community and have undergone a means test assessment and who did not get help in the main scheme; £150 to vulnerable residents who live in homes that have off-grid fuel supply and did not get help in the main scheme.

There will also be A Home Loss Prevention Scheme to directly prevent homelessness with help for rent arrears and support those in who have mortgages and at threat of losing their home

The council will give a £5,000 grant to each foodbank in Powys and up to £1,000 grant to all breakfast clubs attached to schools.

Up to £5,000 grants will be available to support local groups and agencies working directly with customers in need and a fund will also be set up to allow those in the council who work directly with vulnerable residents to alleviate cost of living crisis needs as they come across it.

There will be £250,000 set aside for energy efficient work for the homes of vulnerable residents to help reduce their energy costs.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “We are taking action to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis and support people in Powys. At the petrol pump, in gas bills and at the supermarket, residents are feeling the effects of this crisis and we will do all we can to support them.