Contractor appointed for new £9 million plus school

Contractors have been appointed

ISG Ltd has been awarded the contract by Powys County Council to build a new school for Brynllywarch Hall School.

Construction on the £9.1m project will start early next year.

The school, located in Kerry near Newtown, provides education for pupils from 8 to 19-year-olds, with a wide range of complex emotional, behavioural and social difficulties.

When completed, the council says it will have delivered a purpose-built and flagship community focused school with 72 places in age-appropriate environments which will include:

Specialist support and provision to pupils with challenging behaviour, emotional and social difficulties in a modern and innovative learning environment

Appropriate learning spaces to deliver the new national curriculum

Specialist equipment, including IT facilities, to support teaching and learning outcomes which will help to ensure all learners maximise their potential

A fully equipped class base, with breakout space and hygiene facilities, together with an individual outdoor learning area.

Community groups will also be able to access the facilities out of school hours.

The Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme will fund 75 per cent of the school construction project with the remaining 25 per cent being funded by the council.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “The existing Brynllywarch Hall building no longer offers a suitable environment for the teaching and support requirements of pupils with significant behavioural, emotional or social difficulties.

“When complete, the new building will provide an environment where teaching staff can thrive and provide pupils with the facilities that enable their needs to be met their needs giving them a more enjoyable and fulfilling educational experience.

“We look forward to working together with ISG Ltd as it turns the plans into bricks and mortar.”

Kath Roberts-Jones, Chair of Governors and Headteacher Gavin Randell, said: " The whole school community is very pleased that the well needed new school is progressing and is looking forward to working closely with the contractors and bring the school to completion.”

Speaking on behalf of ISG Operations Director, Kevin McElroy, added: “We’re proud to be working with Powys County Council to build state-of-the-art facilities for Brynllywarch Hall School.