Heritage trails launched in Welsh town

Mayor Jim Davies unveils the first plaque

Mayor Jim Davies, unveiled the first plaque of the new trail developed around the town by the Llanwrtyd & District Heritage and Arts Centre.

As part of his speech Mr Davies highlighted the importance of the Heritage Centre to the town.

“The development of a Heritage Trail has long been the ambition of the Trustees” said Lynne Brookes, the Heritage Centre Manager.

"This was made possible after the successful application for Lottery Funding last year. We wanted people to visit the locations rather than just read about some of them in the Centre and also wanted to encourage families to undertake the rail.”

A Children’s Trail follows the same route as the main trail but has been developed to encourage children to learn about the history by ‘finding the frogs’ along the route with those completing a special brochure getting a gift.

Funded by the National Lottery, there are two trails, the Town Trail takes approximately 45 minutes and the Country Trail about 90 minutes both easy, predominately flat walking.

It is recommended that people first visit the Heritage Centre to collect a brochure which gives information about the locations and a map of the route. (these are available from outside dispensers when the Centre is