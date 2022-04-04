Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heritage trails launched in Welsh town

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A new heritage trail has been created in the mid Wales town of Llanwrtyd Wells.

Mayor Jim Davies unveils the first plaque
Mayor Jim Davies unveils the first plaque

Mayor Jim Davies, unveiled the first plaque of the new trail developed around the town by the Llanwrtyd & District Heritage and Arts Centre.

As part of his speech Mr Davies highlighted the importance of the Heritage Centre to the town.

“The development of a Heritage Trail has long been the ambition of the Trustees” said Lynne Brookes, the Heritage Centre Manager.

"This was made possible after the successful application for Lottery Funding last year. We wanted people to visit the locations rather than just read about some of them in the Centre and also wanted to encourage families to undertake the rail.”

A Children’s Trail follows the same route as the main trail but has been developed to encourage children to learn about the history by ‘finding the frogs’ along the route with those completing a special brochure getting a gift.

Funded by the National Lottery, there are two trails, the Town Trail takes approximately 45 minutes and the Country Trail about 90 minutes both easy, predominately flat walking.

It is recommended that people first visit the Heritage Centre to collect a brochure which gives information about the locations and a map of the route. (these are available from outside dispensers when the Centre is

closed).

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News