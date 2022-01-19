Notification Settings

National Garden Scheme has a record-breaking year in Powys

By Andrew RevillMid WalesPublished:

Last year was a record-breaking year for the National Garden Scheme in Powys, organisers have said.

In 2021 over 50 gardens in the Powys area opened their gates to raise money for the National Garden Scheme, and raised nearly £57,000 for various healthcare charities.

Regional Chair for Wales and the Marches, Susan Paynton, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that 2021 was a record year for the National Garden Scheme in Powys, with more visitors enjoying our gardens than ever before.

"I would like to thank all our garden owners, volunteers and visitors for their hard work and support in raising such a significant sum which means so much to our nursing and health beneficiaries.”

Last year the National Garden Scheme donated £3m to nursing and health charities including Hospice UK, Marie Curie, Carers Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. Among the beneficiaries are 1,200 inpatients supported by Y Bwthyn NGS Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care Unit at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, and 12,000 unpaid carers supported by the Carers Trust.

2022 is expected to be another successful fundraising year, as more Powys gardens from the Berwyn Hills in the north to the Brecon Beacons in the south begin opening to the public.

More information about the charities supported by the National Garden Scheme and gardens opening in 2022 is available on the National Garden Scheme website.

