£2,000 boost for group hoping to build play park in Montgomery

Friends of Montgomery Play Park

2022 has begun on a high for the Friends of Montgomery Play Park with an award of £2,000 from Postcode Community Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

This funding will go towards the development of a bespoke, imaginative and inclusive play park in Montgomery that offers much-needed enhanced physical play opportunities for all ages and abilities.

Alex Boyd Jones, chair of the group, said: “We have all been working hard to raise funds to get this project off the ground and this grant will help to make those plans a reality.

"The town desperately needs to have a new play area to replace the old and inadequate facilities. We are hugely grateful to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for this boost for our community.”

The Friends have launched a new website at playpark.montgomery-wales.uk, which gives a comprehensive overview of the project to date and a chance to see the proposed plans and how people might be able to support the new park.

The group is indebted to Adam Cusack from G17 IT Solutions, who has generously supported the project by designing and implementing the website, and to Montgomery Town Council who have given support to hosting and integrating it within the Town website.

Plans are underway for further community fundraisers, building on the success of the scarecrow trail and competition last October.

Meanwhile, contributions can still be made to the Localgiving online fundraiser, where donations will help raise £2,000 towards a cantilever basket swing, an all inclusive and dynamic piece of equipment voted as one of the favourite items in the proposed plans.