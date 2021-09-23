Police promise to put children's rights at the forefront of what they do

kids meeting PC Michael Barnsley from the Dog Section and police dog Storm at the launch of the Children's Charter

Dyfed-Powys Police, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner have jointly adopted a Children’s Rights Charter.

The charter has been created with the support of the Children’s Commissioner for Wales.

Police and their partners say they it demonstrates the commitment that they want to make towards young people they come into contact with. That includes if they have been a victim of crime or if they are accused of breaking the law.

The charter has six points and sets out how they will always work on behalf of and in the best interests of children and young people, treating them with respect and in confidence.

Officers, staff and volunteers are all expected to abide by the charter’s promises whenever they come into contact with children and young people.

Pupils from Ysgol y Felin school met Dyfed-Powys Police Temporary Chief Constable, Claire Parmenter, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, Maria Battle, who chairs Hywel Dda University Health Board, and Mid and West Wales Fire Service corporate head of prevention and protection Peter Greenslade at an event in Dyfed-Powys Police HQ in Carmarthen on Wednesday for the launch.

T/Chief Constable Claire Parmenter said: “In Dyfed Powys Police, we believe that it is every child’s right to live, learn and grow up in a happy, safe environment that allows them to thrive.

"We must care for and protect them, as they are our legacy for the future.

"Our joint Children’s Rights Charter with our partners enables us to demonstrate and embed this belief through a Children’s Rights Approach in all that we do, and importantly it’s been developed for young people and by young people."

Year six student Steffan Jones from Ysgol Brynsierfel said: “IWe feel as a school that the voice of every child is really important, and this charter will help us spread the message across the school.”

Peter Greenslade, Mid and West Wales Fire Service corporate head of prevention and protection, said: “We work extensively with young people, to develop their life skills and improve their lives, and the Charter underpins all that we do with our youth initiatives and education work. The Charter is a valuable statement, demonstrating that we and our partners are committed to our young people, and should give reassurance to young people that we have their wellbeing at the forefront of all that we do.”

Maria Battle, Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Every child has the right to a happy, healthy and safe upbringing.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Our commitment is to ensure that the responsibilities and powers of Dyfed-Powys Police, my office and those of our partners, are used in ways that are consistent with the Convention and enable children and young people to contribute to building safe and healthy communities for the future.”

Sally Holland, Children's Commissioner for Wales said: “I'm particularly pleased that children themselves have played a central role, which is a core element of any children's rights approach.