People asked their view on poverty

Matthew Dorrance

Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee is undertaking an investigation into child poverty in the county and is interested in the views of residents and organisations.

As part of the investigation, a survey has been launched to capture these views. The survey will close at midnight on Monday, August 30.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Chair of the council’s Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee, said: “Child poverty means that parents/guardians can’t afford the basics of food, clothing and shelter.

“Many working families live hand to mouth and the pandemic will have pushed even more over the edge.

“The purpose of this survey is to understand the picture of child poverty here in Powys and to ensure that the council targets its resources effectively to improve the opportunities and outcomes for children living in poverty.”

The results of the survey will be considered by the Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee early next month.