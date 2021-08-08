Social distancing and other Coronavirus precautions at a Co-op shop in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire..

Most Covid restrictions have ended, but Age Concern says many older people have lost their confidence in going out and are still stuck inside.

It is urging people in Powys to think about sparing an hour a week to help a local older person get back outside?

"You could change an older person’s life – by helping them to reconnect with the outside world," Gail Hamner, chief executive officer for the charity said.

"We will support you to visit or meet up with an older person with the times convenient for you. It is a very rewarding thing to do – knowing you’ve helped someone is incredibly satisfying and will make you, and the older person you help, very happy."

"Support to reconnect with community may seem like a simple thing, but it can make a world of difference to older people."

Ways to help include popping in for tea and a natter, support to get out and about, visiting local social groups together, helping others to enjoy the internet, sharing interests, hobbies and skills and enjoying life together.

"You don’t need any special experience to volunteer, you just need to be kind and caring, and to enjoy sharing time with someone with similar interests to you.

"You can be assured of our super-friendly support, paid expenses and volunteering times that are flexible for you. We would love to hear from you – and so would the many older people across Powys who have asked us for a Community Helper.

"You will be making a fantastic positive difference to an older person’s quality of life."