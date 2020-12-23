Doorstep merry Christmas call

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

People in mid Wales are being urged to wish everyone a merry Christmas in song, from their doorstep.

A let the world sing iniative has been launched by Gill Bridgwater from Tregynon Newtown for a mass event on Christmas Eve at 6pm.

"It would be wonderful if pepole would go and stand outside on their doorstep at 6pm, sing "We Wish you a Merry Christmas, then, clap ring bells and bang pots and pans," she said.

"Please spread the word and tell friends and neighbours as without people getting involved it won't happen. This is something we will remember."

She said that care homes could also open windows to let residents hear the singing if it was in their area.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News