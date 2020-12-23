Doorstep merry Christmas call

A let the world sing iniative has been launched by Gill Bridgwater from Tregynon Newtown for a mass event on Christmas Eve at 6pm.

"It would be wonderful if pepole would go and stand outside on their doorstep at 6pm, sing "We Wish you a Merry Christmas, then, clap ring bells and bang pots and pans," she said.

"Please spread the word and tell friends and neighbours as without people getting involved it won't happen. This is something we will remember."