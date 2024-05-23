Thousands respond to plans which could see major changes to driving in Shrewsbury

The 'Shrewsbury Moves' strategy has received more than 4,000 responses, according to those behind the consultation.

The strategy was launched last year and outlines a range of options for changing transport and public spaces in the town centre, was launched earlier this year.

Some of the main changes proposed are for the way people drive in and around the town, with plans to create three 'traffic loops' which would restrict traffic from going through the town centre.

The loops would see the town centre divided into three 'loops' – Welsh Bridge/Frankwell, English Bridge/Kingsland Bridge, and Chester Street/Castle Foregate.

Under the system all motor vehicles, unless exempt, would have to arrive and exit in the same direction and would not be able to travel between the different loops.

People who walk, cycle or use public transport could still move between each loop.