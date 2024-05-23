Two injured in 'serious collision' in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident in Halesfield occurred at around 12.15pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters from Telford Central were at at the scene of crash, a spokesperson confirmed, adding that the incident involved two vehicles and left two people injured, who were left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police, who were also in attendance, have been approached for further details.