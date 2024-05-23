Shrewsbury chefs strike gold - find out all about their international success

Representing the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), the team, which included a host of Shrewsbury chefs, finished third overall against eight other countries in the Alen Thong Golden Coffee Pot Young Chef Challenge at The International Emirates Salon Culinaire, during Expoculinaire 2024 Sharjah.

Three gold medals were awarded, with Wales being edged out by winners China and runners up Hong Kong.

Proudly flying the flag for Wales were captain Calum Smith, 23, and Jordan Howorth, 25, sous chefs at Shrewsbury School, sous chef Harry Paynter-Roberts, 26 and head chef Sion Hughes, 26, from Carden Park Hotel and Spa, near Chester, Dylan Evans, 21, commis chef at L’Enclume, Cartmel and Connor Smith,19, commis chef at the Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury.

Dylan, Jordan and Connor, who is Calum’s younger brother, all made their international debuts in the competition, which aims to become the most notable gastronomic contest anywhere in the Middle East for young chefs under the age of 28 years.