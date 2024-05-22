Drinks manufacturer Radnor's popular range extended in leading supermarket

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Powys company's Radnor Splash is now available in two new sizes in selected Asda Wales stores.

Lemon & Lime and Apple & Raspberry are available as 6x500ml multipacks and Radnor Splash’s two best-selling flavours Strawberry and Lemon & Lime will land in Asda in 1.5L bottles.

The low calorie and sugar-free brand, which is a blend of pure Radnor spring water and all natural fruity flavours, is already available in Asda stores nationally in 3x250ml carton format.

Award-winning brand Heartsease Farm has also won an Asda Wales listing. Three of its flavours will be stocked in stores including Wild Elderflower, Raspberry Lemonade and Fiery Ginger Beer. It is the first core grocery listing for Heartsease Farm Wild Elderflower.

The Heartsease Farm range of lightly carbonated presses takes its name from the family farm in Knighton where Radnor is headquartered.

The company produces and packages all of its drinks on its farm in the Welsh countryside.

Chris Sanders, Radnor’s Sales Director, said: “Radnor Splash is one of our fastest growing brands and we’re excited that Asda is offering it to their customers in two of our bigger formats which cater for the different ways that people want to enjoy it, whether they’re out and about or at home.

“We’re also delighted that Asda is stocking our Heartsease Farm range of premium sparkling presses in three flavours, one of which, Wild Elderflower Presse, is a new core grocery listing. To support both launches, we will be in Asda stores across Wales offering samples to customers. We’ll also be running a full digital campaign championing our Welsh provenance.”

Gruffudd Roberts, Asda’s Buying Manager for England and Wales, said: “We are very proud to continue to expand the ranges of Radnor within Asda stores and also to be the first major supermarket to list the Heartsease Farm Wild Elderflower pressé.

“The team at Radnor are incredibly passionate about their products and we have no doubt that shoppers will enjoy tasting the drinks for themselves. We love working with our local suppliers to bring new innovations to the shelves and this range is no exception.”