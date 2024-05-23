Revealed: Face of Shrewsbury pervert jailed for 10 years as detective praises victim for her courage

Paul Price manipulated a “vulnerable” teenager into underage sex, plying her with drink and drugs over a 16-month 'relationship'.

The 35-year-old, of Broomhall Lane, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, abused his victim when she was just 14 and 15, and it resulted in her having a miscarriage. The teenage girl also lost some of her teeth due to being plied with cocaine by Price, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Now, after Price's conviction and sentence, Detective Sergeant Alice Davies, of West Mercia Police, has hailed the bravery of the victim.

She said: “I welcome the sentence given to Paul Price yesterday, which was at the very top end of the sentencing guidelines.

"Although it does not erase the trauma he inflicted on the victim, it required immense courage and strength for the victim to come forward and report this crime.

"I want to commend her bravery throughout the investigation and commitment to see this through to court."

Price was convicted after a trial earlier this year having denied three charges of sexual activity with a child, having underage sex 'multiple times' with the girl and for also having around 400 indecent images of children on his computer.