New tattoo studio opens doors in prominent Shrewsbury location

Seraphim Tattoo Collective, owned by Sian Memmott, has relocated to second floor premises at 2-3 Wyle Cop.

Sian said: “It’s a central location in the town and close to the train station which is good as we have a lot of clients that travel.

“I like the character of the building and I have always liked Wyle Cop, so it’s a really good location.

“There is a lot more room in terms of head height than where we were previously as we used to be in an attic space with a lot of beams. The new studio is much better for us and we also have room to expand and take new artists on.”

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "The property occupies a prominent location fronting Wyle Cop, close to the end of the High Street which links on to Pride Hill.

"The suite is very stylishly presented and has some nice original features.

“It was identified by Sian as being ideal for her requirements, so we wish Seraphim Tattoo Collective well in their new premises.”