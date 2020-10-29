Call for support for bus operations

Tom Quay

Tom Quay, CEO of Passenger, said: “Confidence in public transport as a safe way of getting around has already fallen as a result of the first wave of Covid-19. The ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales has left small bus operators, businesses, towns, and high streets in the region struggling to continue with operations.

“Regional bus services are operated by small organisations and have been hit hard by this sharp decline in passengers, which haven’t returned to normal since lockdown began in March.

“Bus operators are central to many communities, allowing those who can’t drive the ability to move around their local area, and yet these businesses are possibly at the greatest risk as restrictions continue to change. Without financial support and encouragement to get the public back on transport after the ‘firebreak’, small bus operators will have no choice but to cut or reduce frequency and routes of their services, causing a huge impact on communities and isolated individuals.

“Not only are these small bus operators at risk, but without transport links in and out of town centres, there will be further devastating impact on our already struggling high streets. Without strong footfall over the winter months, town centres and small businesses will be struggling to survive in the lead up to Christmas.