Victoria Royer wins first-ever Green Spatula Award for sustainable excellence in hospitality

Victoria Royer, a learner at Coleg Cambria, was the first recipient of the Green Spatula Award—an honour newly introduced at this year’s Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or competition. Presented in partnership with The World Association of Chefs' Societies, the accolade recognises excellence in environmental awareness and innovation.

Originally from Belgium and now based in Hope, Flintshire, Victoria impressed the judges with her comprehensive knowledge and skill across both front-of-house (FOH) service and sustainable concept development, “showcasing an exceptional understanding of sustainability’s role within the hospitality industry”.

Alongside her studies and job at a local hotel, Victoria took part in ‘student takeover days’ at the college’s popular Iâl Restaurant at Yale Wrexham, engaging in a range of activities and challenges.

These included visits to Nestlé’s partner farm in Suffolk to learn about regenerative agriculture, St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, and Wyken Vineyards for insights into the winemaking process.

“Sustainability is important to me and was at the heart of this competition, so I was thrilled and shocked to receive this prize, and to be the first to do so,” said Victoria, who is currently studying for a Level 3 Diploma in Food and Beverage Supervision.

“It was a real learning curve, especially the wine and water pairing, and the heats were over several days, so it was a lot of work, but an amazing experience and I look forward to putting the trophy on top of my mantelpiece!”

Judith Hudson, Cambria Assessor and Instructor/Demonstrator, commented: “It was a rigorous and immersive process but highly enjoyable and Victoria did incredibly well.

“We had four front-of-house and three back-of-house learners through to the heats stage of the competition, held in York – well done to you all.”

The finalists were mentored by an esteemed judging panel, including Michelin-starred chef Adam Handling MBE and FOH director George Hersey, and were challenged to demonstrate their creativity, skills, and passion on topics such as food provenance and hospitality’s role in supporting communities.

Among Victoria’s innovative ideas were a ‘living wall’ of herbs and edible plants and flowers, a coffee morning in support of a local charity, and collaboration with groups like Incredible Edible.

Adam Handling praised the participants and shared his admiration: “The energy, the drive, and the commitment these young people showed was seriously impressive.

“Competitions like this are where careers are made and I have no doubt we’ll be seeing many of them doing amazing things in the years to come.”

Katya Simmons, Managing Director of Nestlé Professional UK and Ireland, added: “We’re immensely proud to support the next generation of hospitality professionals, working hand-in-hand with industry partners to give students meaningful, real-life experience.”