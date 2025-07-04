Former Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies

Wales' First Minister Eluned Morgan

Councillor William Powell, Chair of Powys County Council and Welsh Liberal Democrat councillor for the neighbouring Talgarth ward

Lord Lipsey, who was an adviser to James Callaghan, coined the phrases ‘Winter of Discontent’ and ‘New Labour’

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury but following a multi-agency search on Tuesday July 1, they recovered Lord Lipsey’s body.

There have been tributes from the Westminster and Wales Governments, but also from the local organisations, Lord Lipsey was involved with, and local dignitaries who lived near to him.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer led tributes from the Labour Party, saying the peer “worked tirelessly for what he believed in” and will be “sorely missed” by all who knew him.

Sir Keir said: “David was loved and respected by so many.

“Whether it was his early years as a researcher and adviser, or his quarter of a century in the House of Lords, he worked tirelessly for what he believed in.

“He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to know him, in Parliament and beyond.

“My thoughts are with his wife, Margaret, and their family and friends.”

Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker, said the upper chamber extended its “condolences to the noble Lord’s family and friends”.

Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Lord David Lipsey, who drowned earlier this week.

“David was not only a respected colleague during my time in the House of Lords, but also a kind, principled friend whose deep concern for fairness, the arts and the environment shaped so much of his life. He had a particular love for the River Wye, where, heartbreakingly, his life came to an end.

“Over many decades, David made a lasting contribution to the Labour movement - serving as a senior adviser to James Callaghan and coining enduring phrases such as 'New Labour' and the 'Winter of Discontent'. His legacy stands as a testament to a lifetime of significant public service.

“He will be sorely missed and long remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

After moving to Powys many years ago, Lord Lipsey became heavily involved in Mid Wales life, supporting many organisations.

Lord Lipsey was chair of the Sidney Nolan Trust for five years, from 2013 to 2018, then trustee for another four years.

The trust is the legacy of the celebrated Australian artist Sir Sidney Nolan (1917-1992), and like the first chair, Sir John Tooley, David had a deep love of music and other arts.

Over the years he steered the trust through a difficult period after the death of Lady Nolan in 2016 through to a new incarnation.

This was marked by the acquisition, through acceptance in lieu, of Rodd Court, the 17th-century house that formed the heart of the estate and had been the family home.

At the same time, there were celebrations of Nolan’s centenary, with exhibitions and events around Wales and England.

Chairman of the Sidney Nolan Trust Lucy Trench said: “On stepping down as trustee, Lord Lipsey became president, continuing to champion the trust and support the director and board.

“He was decisive and insightful, brusque but never arrogant, full of affection and wit; someone who bypassed formalities to get straight to the nub of a matter.

“All who met him, from small children to his many acquaintances in the racing world, were struck by his warm and unconventional personality.

“As a peer he naturally spent much time in London, where he worked hard to fulfil his duties in the House, but his heart was in the Wye Valley and the Brecon Beacons, where he worked equally hard to support local activities, including the Glasbury Arts Festival.

“At the Sidney Nolan Trust, as in the many other areas of his wide and varied life, David will be greatly missed as a colleague and friend. “

Councillor William Powell, Chair of Powys County Council and Welsh Liberal Democrat councillor for the neighbouring Talgarth ward, said he was "devastated" by the news.

“David was a great advocate for Talgarth and the Black Mountains, for Gwernyfed High School, Black Mountains College and Glasbury Arts, alongside many other good causes.

High amongst his campaigns priorities in recent years has been the state of our rivers, especially his beloved River Wye, which is especially poignant” he said.

“Just this past weekend, he presented the awards at the Grow for Talgarth 'Big Gardening Weekend' and he and Lady Margaret always supported Talgarth Festival of the Black Mountains and Talgarth & District Regeneration Group, with their presence.

“My thoughts and sincere condolences go to his widow, Lady Margaret Lipsey, his family, friends and comrades.

“David and Lady Lipsey made their home here over many decades, and are much loved. We will not see David's like again.”

Former Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news of David Lipsey’s passing.

“Even though we sat on different political sides and in different houses of the Palace of Westminster we worked closely together on several issues and enjoyed each other’s company both in Westminster and more importantly at home near Glasbury.

“We had many discussions about the Wye Valley which was an area he moved to around 20 years ago together with our mutual interest in horses and racing.

“Both David and his wife Margaret enjoyed their adopted home and the surrounding countryside going on long walks most days and swimming regularly in the river Wye in all weathers and all seasons and my thoughts and prayers are with Margaret at this difficult time”