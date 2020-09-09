Welsh rallies facing Covid-19 threat

North Wales Member of the Senedd Mark Isherwood has written to the Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism in the Welsh Government urging him to provide urgent support for the Welsh Motorsport and Rallying industry.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is having a huge detrimental impact on the Welsh Motorsport and Rally scene which usually draws thousands of spectators.

Mr Isherwood said: “Those involved in the industry are desperate to know when rallying and motorsports can resume in Wales.

"They can’t understand why you can’t partake in these activities, yet gatherings such as packed car boot sales, with people often not adhering to social distancing, are allowed to take place, and I can fully understand their bewilderment.”