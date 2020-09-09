Menu

Advertising

Welsh rallies facing Covid-19 threat

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | News | Published:

There are fears that motor rallies won’t be given the green light to restart in Wales this year.

Welsh motor rallying

North Wales Member of the Senedd Mark Isherwood has written to the Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism in the Welsh Government urging him to provide urgent support for the Welsh Motorsport and Rallying industry.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is having a huge detrimental impact on the Welsh Motorsport and Rally scene which usually draws thousands of spectators.

Mr Isherwood said: “Those involved in the industry are desperate to know when rallying and motorsports can resume in Wales.

"They can’t understand why you can’t partake in these activities, yet gatherings such as packed car boot sales, with people often not adhering to social distancing, are allowed to take place, and I can fully understand their bewilderment.”

Mid Wales Local Hubs News UK & international sports
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News