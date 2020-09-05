Photo journalist calls it a day after 52 years

Ernie Husson, 76, has been the face behind the camera at thousands of events over the years, from prize-givings to presentations, village shows and carnivals, to precious ‘first day at school’ and wedding photographs.

“Some of the couples whose weddings I covered back in the day, I’ve since photographed their children and grandchildren getting married,” he said.

Ernie, who together with wife Pheone, continues to run Marina Gallery in Llandrindod Wells, moved to the area from South Wales in the late Sixties.

He was chief photographer for a group of weekly papers where one of his assignments was coverage of the 1966 Aberfan disaster.

The collapse of the colliery spoil tip killed 116 children and 28 adults.

“To this day I can still see it,” he said.

“I’ve never been able to forget the horror of it all.”

Ernie has also covered dozens of royal visits, on one occasion persuading Prince Charles to play a guitar.

His reward was an invitation to Clarence House from the late Queen Mother, for a reception marking the centenary of the Institute of Journalists.

Ernie and Pheone have also attended garden parties at Buckingham Palace.