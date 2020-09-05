Menu

Advertising

Photo journalist calls it a day after 52 years

By Iain St | Mid Wales | News | Published:

﻿A photo journalist is looking forward to a well-earned rest after 52 years of chronicling life in and around Radnorshire.

Ernie and Pheone Husson outside Marina Gallery

Ernie Husson, 76, has been the face behind the camera at thousands of events over the years, from prize-givings to presentations, village shows and carnivals, to precious ‘first day at school’ and wedding photographs.

“Some of the couples whose weddings I covered back in the day, I’ve since photographed their children and grandchildren getting married,” he said.

Ernie, who together with wife Pheone, continues to run Marina Gallery in Llandrindod Wells, moved to the area from South Wales in the late Sixties.

He was chief photographer for a group of weekly papers where one of his assignments was coverage of the 1966 Aberfan disaster.

The collapse of the colliery spoil tip killed 116 children and 28 adults.

“To this day I can still see it,” he said.

“I’ve never been able to forget the horror of it all.”

Ernie has also covered dozens of royal visits, on one occasion persuading Prince Charles to play a guitar.

His reward was an invitation to Clarence House from the late Queen Mother, for a reception marking the centenary of the Institute of Journalists.

Ernie and Pheone have also attended garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Mid Wales Local Hubs News
Iain St

By Iain St
Associate Editor

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News