Former Mid Wales MP to return to politics

Glyn Davies, who was the Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire between May 2010 and November 2019, said he hopes to take over the role from Lord Byron Davies, who completes his three-year tenure in July.

The newly-elected president of the Montgomeryshire Conservative Association posted his intentions on Facebook following a visit from Boris Johnson to the Welsh Conservative Party conference in Llangollen earlier this month.

Mr Davies said: "Several members asked me if I am interested in going for the position of chairman of the Welsh Conservative Party. Current chairman, Lord Byron, completes his three years this year.

"Party members decide on the next chairman at the AGM in early July. After a lot of thought I’ve decided to put myself forward. Big commitment, but I enjoy my politics – and especially enjoy being challenged by media on difficult issues.

"You may think that’s a bit crazy, but some people enjoy running marathons and climbing mountains. Whatever turns you on. So I may not be retired from politics after all."