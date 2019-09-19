Wheat destroyed in silo fire

At just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, fire crews from Welshpool attended a fire in the Llandrinio area, Llanymynech.

The fire involved a large agricultural grain dryer, or silo, and was extinguished by firefighters using two hose reel jets, a hydrant and a thermal imaging camera.

The silo was placed in an open area of land, away from any buildings, and approximately 10 tonnes of wheat was dispersed in a safe area.

The Fire Service left the incident at 11.02pm.