Concerns over future of historic monument

Rodney’s Pillar, on top of the Breidden Hill in Criggion, is ultimately at risk of being fenced off if money is not raised to carry out structural work.

It would mean thousands of walkers would miss out on the opportunity of seeing the impressive monument, which was built in 1782 to commemorate the naval victories of Sir George Brydges Rodney, Admiral of the White.

A local resident raised concerns about 18 months ago that a number of cracks had formed on the 54ft pillar.

Ever since, three local councils, Llandrinio and Arddleen, Bausley with Criggion and Four Crosses, along with Powys County Councillor Lucy Roberts, have been attempting to trace its rightful owner.

After exhausting all avenues, they clubbed together to fund a structural report to find out what work needed to be done to safeguard the monument for the future.

Councillor Roberts said: “It identified significant deterioration and showed that the lightning conductor had been removed, which we already knew had been stolen. It also recommended that work needed to be done within the next two years and that it could cost up to £160,000.

“We also commissioned a report to try and establish ownership but nothing conclusive came back, so the clerk of Llandrinio and Arddleen council, Carol Davies, and I have decided to move on with things and try and form a Friends of Rodney’s Pillar group.

“It would be set up as a charity which could then start fundraising, applying for grant money and hopefully take over the restoration of it.”

The group would need a project manager, chairman and trustees to get underway.

Councillor Roberts said she hopes everyone who has ever walked up to Rodney’s Pillar and admired it will get behind the project.

“You can see it from such a long way away,” she said. “It means something to a lot of people and attracts so many visitors.

“I hope a lot of people will be interested in contributing if we have to fundraise to save it.”

Powys County Council and Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, have both said there is no money in the budget to fund the repairs.

It is believed the last time any major works were carried out to the Grade II listed monument was in the 1980s by the authorities in Shropshire and Powys.

Councillor Roberts fears the pillar will ultimately be fenced off or demolished if the vital work is not carried out.

She added: “I imagine it will have be to fenced off for safety reasons if the money cannot be raised to fix it but no one wants that.

“It would be very sad.

“I worry that if it is really unsafe one day it will be taken down.

“But I hope it doesn’t get to that point and we can get something done before it’s too late.”

A meeting was held last night in Criggion Village Hall for anyone interested in getting involved.

To find out more contact Llandrinio and Arddleen Community Council or Councillor Roberts on 07976 927504 or email cllr.lucy.roberts@powys.gov.uk