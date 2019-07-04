Alis becomes Prince Charles' official harpist

Alis Huws is the sixth person to take on the role of Official Harpist since HRH reinstated the post in 2000.

Speaking of her royal appointment, Alis said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to have been given this unique opportunity. I am passionate about my Welsh heritage, and I would hope to use this platform to be an ambassador for our language, music and culture.

"I've seen first hand how uplifting music can be and I am committed to furthering my work in this field."

She takes over the position from outgoing harpist Anne Denholm, who had held the role since 2015.

The Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales is an official position within the Royal Court.

The harp is an important national instrument in Wales, and although the role of Official Harpist was discontinued during the reign of Queen Victoria, the Prince of Wales restored the position in 2000 in order to foster and encourage young musical talent in Wales and the UK and to raise the profile of the harp as an instrument.

Alis becomes the new harpist on the same week Charles and Camilla are in Wales on their annual visit, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of his investiture.

She has already performed for the Royal Family on a number of occasions, most recently at Buckingham Palace earlier this year and will stay in the role for an initial period of two years.

In 2017, she performed alongside Katherine Jenkins and Only Men Aloud for the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff.

Her musical studies began at Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion, where she started playing the harp. Since then, she has completed an undergraduate degree and masters at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

While there, she was awarded the Midori Matsui Prize for music, the Royal Welch Fusiliers Harp Prize and the McGrennery Chamber Music Prize.