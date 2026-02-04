Fine for litterer who launched pillow from car window near Shropshire/Staffordshire border

The South Staffordshire resident has paid a £400 fine after a member of the public sent the local authority evidence of them throwing a pillow out of a car window.

South Staffordshire Council, which has not named the pillow flinger, said the incident happened recently in Pattingham, a village between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton.

The local authority said a £500 fixed penalty notice had initially been issued for littering but it was reduced to £400 for early payment.

A spokesperson said: "A South Staffordshire resident has had a completely unnecessary expensive start to 2026 after being caught throwing a pillow from their car window in Pattingham.

"A member of the public provided evidence of the offence to our Environmental Crime team, which led to a £500 Fixed Penalty Notice being issued for littering.

"This was reduced to £400 for early payment. There's no good reason for littering."