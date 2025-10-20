Call for action as busy route into Wolverhampton is hit by flooding again

Holyhead Road, between Perton, Codsall and Tettenhall, was flooded on Sunday night following an outbreak of heavy rain.

Councillor James Hodges said it was clear that the sewage pipes beneath the busy road linking Wolverhampton to the M54 at Cosford were in need of upgrading.

He said he had raised the issue with the highways team at Staffordshire County Council.

"They came back saying that the gulleys were cleaned as part of routine maintenance on July 22, said Councillor Hodges, who represents Perton, Pattingham and Patshull.

"it's clear that the pipes need upgrading to better cope with the increase in rainfall we’re having, but this would need to come from capital spending which is dictated by the cabinet member at Staffordshire County Council."

Councillor Hodges said he would be taking the matter up Councillor Peter Mason, who holds that brief.

He said upgrading the sewers would cost a considerable amount of money, a problem that was facing local authorities across the country.

He said in the meantime he would be asking the council if there were any plans to clean gulleys.