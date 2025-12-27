Inside stunning seven bedroom period country house that has just gone on the market on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border

With a guide price of £1.575,000, Kingslow House in Pattingham is being sold by Savills.

The commanding, period country home set in an elevated position with spectacular 360 degree views of the rambling Shropshire and Staffordshire countryside and comes complete with boathouse, duck pond and more than three acres of gardens.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Kingslow House

Savills say the property has been carefully extended and modernised by the current owners who have created a wonderful family home, well-cantered and laid out in a sociable order with great connect ability ensuring a stunning far-reaching view from almost every window.

Kingslow House

The house is set in 3.2 acres, with a further 10.44 available by separate negotiation.

Kingslow House

"The ground floor consists of a number of reception rooms, including a fantastic drawing room with cassette log-burner, a formal dining room with French doors leading to the garden, library and sitting room, a large split-level family room and music room with a wonderful double-sided log-burner at its centerpiece," Savills said.

Kingslow House

"Within the library is a Stiltz electric through-floor lift, connecting to a first-floor bedroom. The large adjacent bedroom, which has incredible views, could be used as a first floor sitting room perfectly allowing for comfortable multi-generational living.

"Adjacent to the dining room, and with beautiful views of the grounds and skyline view of Pattingham, is the bespoke Bernard Savage open-plan kitchen breakfast room with a generous expanse of bi-folding doors and a range of integrated appliances with a central island and butcher's block with sink and granite worktops.

Kingslow House

"To the western end of the property is a spacious sun room with bi-folding doors and views over the garden and to the south toward the Clee Hills. A useful boot room/utility room with a built-in Neff oven, W.C. Walk-in wine store completes the ground floor accommodation."

Kingslow House

Kingslow House sits within approximately 3.34 acres of beautifully maintained grounds, and the sale of the property includes a large, landscaped pool with decked area, pontoon and boat house. A small amount of woodland is found adjacent to this area which offers excellent privacy. A generous amount of pasture extends from the southeast of the house, giving a large lawned area that could be used as grazing.

Anyone interested in viewing the property is urged to contact the vendor.