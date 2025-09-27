In pictures: Pattingham Scarecrow Festival returns with more than 120 brilliant creations including Ozzy Osbourne

The three-day Pattingham Scarecrow Festival, which has previously raised thousands of pounds for local causes, has made a triumphant return over this weekend.

Scarecrows fill the village of Pattingham for the scarecrow festival this weekend.

Now in its seventh edition, the popular biennial event running between Friday and Sunday, offered fun for all ages in the village on the Shropshire/South Staffordshire border.

A total of 123 scarecrows have taken over the village, displayed across three routes.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star after a successful opening day of the festival, organiser Mike Coope said: "It’s been quite active so far. Around the village is had been quite busy which is excellent, so a good start.

