Shropshire secondary school spending £164k to refurbish athletics track

The investment, at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock, has been announced by the 3-18 Education Trust, which runs the school.

As the UK’s only 200m ‘Tartan Track’ – an all-weather synthetic track surfacing, primarily used for track and field competitions – the six-lane track is a unique sporting facility at the school.

The trust said the investment directly supports William Brookes School’s commitment to its ‘healthy body, healthy mind’ vision, ensuring students have access to high-quality sports facilities that promote both physical wellbeing and personal development.

On the track outside William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are, from left, Siôn William, William Brookes School student and U15 athlete with Wenlock Olympians Athletics Club; Helen Clare Cromarty, chair of Wenlock Olympian Society; Ruth Shaw, headteacher of William Brookes School; and Eabha Munslow, William Brookes School student. Picture: The 3-18 Education Trust

Ruth Shaw, headteacher at William Brookes School, said: “We’re thrilled that our students will continue to benefit from the running track for years to come. Saving this track has been a priority for us, and we’re incredibly proud that our efforts mean our young people can keep training, competing, and enjoying this fantastic facility.”

In 2024, the facility lost its TrackMark accreditation from UK Athletics due to the deteriorating condition of the surface.

As a result, the track has been unable to host professional competitions, including the Wenlock Olympian Games, which were cancelled in 2025.

Work to resurface the track will begin in May and June, making the facility available for students and clubs later in the year.

Wenlock Olympian Society have been collaborating closely with The 3-18 Education Trust and William Brookes School to secure the future of the track.

Helen Clare Cromarty, chair of Wenlock Olympian Society, said: “Wenlock Olympian Society thank The 3-18 Education Trust and William Brookes School for bringing about this most welcome result.

"With UK Athletics TrackMark certification, we hope to see athletics return to the 2026 Wenlock Olympian Games, and Wenlock Olympians Athletics Club back to training on a top-class track. We will continue fundraising for new discus facilities and to support the next phase of the project.”

David O’Toole, CEO of The 3-18 Education Trust, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that William Brookes School can continue to invest in its outstanding sports and leisure facilities with the renewal of the athletics track.

"This state-of-the-art facility will create invaluable opportunities for our students and the wider community partners, enabling them to pursue sporting excellence and achieve their future ambitions. We’re delighted to support the school in providing resources that inspire and empower the next generation of athletes.”

The development follows the recent positive news that William Brookes School has secured the future of Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, which will be under new management from April 1, 2026.