‘Sad news’ as Shropshire barbershop opened by 18-year-old two years ago to close

Harry Bushell was just 18 when he opened the Unknown Barbers in Much Wenlock in July 2024.

It was the first barbershop to begin operating in the town centre for decades.

On opening the shop Harry had said it was “incredible” to be his own boss at just 18.

But now Harry has said on social media that the shop will be closing at the end of the month following the expiration of his lease.

Harry Bushell with deputy mayor of Much Wenlock Dan Thomas and co-barber Charlie Griffiths at their shop opening in July 2024

He said: “I wanted to let everyone know that the barbershop will be closing at the end of February, as my lease is up at the beginning of March.

“I’m beyond grateful to every client who sat in my chair, trusted me with their cut, and supported the shop over the past couple years. This place became what it was because of the community around it.

“Thank you all for the loyalty, support, and good conversations — it truly means everything.”

Harry’s customers described the update as “sad news”.

One said: “Always appreciated your service, and we certainly had some conversations. Sad news you are moving on, but you need to do what's best for you. Feel proud of what you've achieved there.”