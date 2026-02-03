Plans for 300 new houses on edge of Shropshire town lodged

Bongingale Developments has targeted land off Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock for the scheme, which it says will include new housing, public open space, flood alleviation infrastructure, and landscaping.

The site is located to the south of Much Wenlock, and comprises land either side of Bridgnorth Road, which runs through the centre of the town.

The initial concept plan for a proposal to build up to 300 homes on the edge of Much Wenlock. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

An in-person community exhibition was held at Priory Hall in October, while people could also comment via an online consultation.

An outline planning application (reference number 26/00294/OUT) has now been submitted to Shropshire Council.

A design and access statement submitted by Sarah Marsh, of consultancy firm Marrons, said the development “is truly landscape led, legible, and seeks to be enduring”.

“It will complement Much Wenlock’s identity through thoughtful design, while delivering much-needed homes in a well-connected and attractive environment that supports everyday life,” said Ms Marsh.

The site comprises two parcels of land with a new roundabout being created. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

She added that the development would provide housing that meets the needs of local people, supporting families and older residents, and enabling people with a connection to Much Wenlock to live locally.

The report said the proposal would “maximise opportunities” for sustainable travel and improved vehicular connectivity, with a drainage solution in place that will address known flooding issues.

It would include “extensive public open space, play provision and green infrastructure, with existing vegetation retained and enhanced wherever possible”. A transport strategy has been developed which, Ms Marsh said, will provide safe and convenient access for all users.

Boningale Developments has submitted an outline planning application for up to 300 homes on land east of Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

It would also promote sustainable and travel choices in line with national, regional, and local policy, she said.

Access would be via a new compact roundabout onto the A458, serving both development parcels.

Ms Marsh said that the principle of a roundabout was initially identified within the draft Shropshire local plan (2016 to 2038) in which the northern parcel was allocated for 120 properties with access provided via a new roundabout.

While this has now been withdrawn, Ms Marsh said that weight could be given to this evidence base prior to the adoption of a new Local Plan.

Traffic-calming measures are proposed in the northern section of the site. It is argued that, in conjunction with the proposed roundabout, these features would support compliance with the existing speed limit.

An ecology impact assessment has also been carried out. It said that existing woodlands would be retained and new planting introduced, with habitat losses limited to the construction phase.