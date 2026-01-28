Retired police officer, 78, named as second person who died in crash near Telford as inquest is opened

Richard George Mellor, aged 78, died in a crash at Buildwas Bank, Buildwas on December 27 last year.

The collision also resulted in the death of Gillian Swain, also 78. She was the front seat passenger in the silver Volvo XC60 Mr Mellor was driving.

An inquest into Mr Mellor’s death was opened on Tuesday (January 27) at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The court was told that emergency services were contacted with reports of a road traffic collision on Buildwas Bank.

On arrival of paramedics and police officers, it was evident that the driver, Mr Mellor, had died at the scene.

Mr Mellor was identified by a coroner’s officer using photographic ID provided by his family.

He was a widower who was born in Shrewsbury and lived in Much Wenlock.

An inquest was opened earlier in January into the death of Mrs Swain and adjourned to May 12 this year.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned Mr Mellor’s inquest to be heard at the same time.

Shortly after the crash, police said the car was travelling between the junction with Park View and the junction with the A4169 for Much Wenlock, and a witness appeal was made.

Sergeant Nathan Johnson of West Mercia Police said: “This was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have died. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and from drivers who may have dashcam footage from around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting 0255_i of December 27.