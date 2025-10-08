The incident took place at Longville, near Much Wenlock, at around 10.55pm last night (Tuesday).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to a 'road traffic collision' and sent two crews to the scene. Police and ambulance personnel also attended.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved "one car which had hit a wall" and come to rest in the middle of the carriageway.

It added that the crews made sure the vehicle was safe before leaving casualties in the care of the ambulance service.

Two people were assessed by an ambulance crew but were discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.44pm to a road traffic collision in Longville, Much Wenlock. One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man and a woman from a car. Both were assessed by ambulance staff and received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

