'Casualty' reported after vehicle hits barn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency crews were scrambled to Brockton, Much Wenlock, on Thursday afternoon from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton and Telford Central with an operations officer.

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident. A land ambulance and the police were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said it was a road traffic collision "involving one saloon vehicle in collision with a barn."

No persons were trapped in this incident and they add that a casualty was left in care of ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver did not wish to go to hospital so he was given advice and discharged.

"We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the B4378 near Brockton, Much Wenlock at 4.50pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car had come off the road and hit a building.

"The driver, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries.

"He did not wish to go to hospital and was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."

The police have been asked for comment.