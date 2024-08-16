'We didn't get the letter': Man cleared of 'identification offence' by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Land Rover was caught by a speed camera going at 43mph in the 30mph zone at the notorious Trench Road system on the A518 road towards Donnington on July 7, 2023.

Company boss Andy Pryce, aged 43, of Much Wenlock, appeared in the witness box of Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday and told the bench that he didn't reply because he simply did not receive the letter.

He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Pryce told the court in his trial that his house is on a shared drive and both properties have problems receiving post especially if there is a new postie. He said their neighbour is often not there.