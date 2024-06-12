Chamber choir to play Much Wenlock church

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Gallery Singers, are performing their summer concert on Saturday at Holy Trinity Church.

The concert features two major American works: Morten Lauridsen’s ‘Nocturnes’ and ‘Chichester Psalms’ by Leonard Bernstein.

Performing with the choir will be harpist Lucy Nolan from Manchester, alongside Shropshire musicians Tony Pinel on organ and Ollie James on percussion.

The programme will also see The Gallery Singers present works by Eric Whitacre, and talented pianist Evy King will also perform pieces by Samuel Barber and John Adams.

The concert takes place at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £12 (£6 for under-16s) and are available from choir members, Croft Designs and The Linden Tree Gallery in Much Wenlock or on the door.