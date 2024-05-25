Councillor welcomes consultation on proposal to cut speed limit on busy road outside town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Currently, the A458 running south out of Much Wenlock goes from 30mph to the national speed limit just outside the town.

However, Councillor Dan Thomas who represents the town on both the town council and Shropshire Council has been pushing to get the limit reduced due to a new housing estate and the road's proximity to a local school.

He has welcomed a public consultation, which launched by Shropshire Council this week and runs until June 13.

Councillor Thomas said the speed limit reduction will be a “40mph buffer zone” from where the 30mph limit on the junction with Callaughtons Lane ends to the crossroads with Beggar Hill, around a mile away.

The national speed limit currenlty begins right outside the new estate

He said: “This is to reduce the speed of traffic approaching Much Wenlock, to improve road safety for all road users.

“I’ve worked hard since being elected as Shropshire Councillor in May 2021 to get these 40mph buffer zones in.

“As well as being right next to a primary school it is also near Callaughtons Ash - a small development of homes filled with families who regularly walk children to school or into Much Wenlock town centre - and Oakfield Park, a popular residential street.”

The speed limit consultation comes after a new crossing was installed on the road to improve the safety of children walking to school.

Councillor Thomas said: “With the new crossing being built on June 3, it represents a significant improvement to road safety and a pleasing outcome to work undertaken by myself, Much Wenlock Town Council and Shropshire Council officers.”

He urged residents to respond to the consultation by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk; writing to the Traffic Engineering Team at Shirehall or by calling 0345 678 9006.

The consultation to implement a 40mph speed limit on the A458 can be accessed at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/a458-much-wenlock-speed-limit/.